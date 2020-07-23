All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1381 Worchester Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1381 Worchester Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1381 Worchester Street

1381 Worchester Street · (720) 580-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1381 Worchester Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1381 Worchester Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
1381 Worchester Street Available 08/01/20 Great Home- Walk to Medical Campus-Aurora 80011-Anschutz Medical Campus - Charming 4 bed/2 bath brick home located within walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus. Spacious living space (1800 sq. ft.), with a fully finished basement. Entire house recently remodeled and freshly painted.

Main level with hardwood floors and open design. Kitchen has new appliances and granite countertops. Two bedrooms, a bathroom, and expansive entertainment room in the basement - a perfect arrangement for out-of-town guests! Laundry room with built-in storage, sink, and washer/dryer. Carport with additional off-street parking in the driveway. Covered patio that looks out into the grassy backyard, itself surrounded by a cedar privacy fence. A gardener's dream with a fenced-in garden area and a beautiful pine-adorned sunroom.

http://propalliance.com/offices/aurora/

Available for Move-In: 8/1/2020
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer,Trash
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee
Pets negotiable with processing fee
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking
No Section 8

(RLNE2358279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Worchester Street have any available units?
1381 Worchester Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 Worchester Street have?
Some of 1381 Worchester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 Worchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Worchester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Worchester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 Worchester Street is pet friendly.
Does 1381 Worchester Street offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Worchester Street offers parking.
Does 1381 Worchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1381 Worchester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Worchester Street have a pool?
No, 1381 Worchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Worchester Street have accessible units?
No, 1381 Worchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Worchester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1381 Worchester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1381 Worchester Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80016
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAurora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Apartments
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity