Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

1381 Worchester Street Available 08/01/20 Great Home- Walk to Medical Campus-Aurora 80011-Anschutz Medical Campus - Charming 4 bed/2 bath brick home located within walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus. Spacious living space (1800 sq. ft.), with a fully finished basement. Entire house recently remodeled and freshly painted.



Main level with hardwood floors and open design. Kitchen has new appliances and granite countertops. Two bedrooms, a bathroom, and expansive entertainment room in the basement - a perfect arrangement for out-of-town guests! Laundry room with built-in storage, sink, and washer/dryer. Carport with additional off-street parking in the driveway. Covered patio that looks out into the grassy backyard, itself surrounded by a cedar privacy fence. A gardener's dream with a fenced-in garden area and a beautiful pine-adorned sunroom.



http://propalliance.com/offices/aurora/



Available for Move-In: 8/1/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer,Trash

Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee

Pets negotiable with processing fee

Renter's Insurance Required

No Smoking

No Section 8



(RLNE2358279)