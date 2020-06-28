1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104

Amenities

Wonderful Secure GATED Community ~ GORGEOUS 2-story Townhome ~ 2-bedroom plus Large LOFT ~ 2.5 bath and 1-car Attached GARAGE ~ Stunning 2-story Living Room with huge Windows, a gas Fireplace and custom Shelving ~ Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and plenty of Counterspace ~ Upstairs is the Large Open LOFT , the MASTER SUITE with double-sinks and walk-in closet, a Second Bedroom, another Full Bath and Laundry Room w/ WD ~ Roomy with almost 1400 square feet ~ Tenants are moving, so excuse the boxes, but it will be Professionally Cleaned.



Beautifully Maintained GATED Community with Common Picnic area ~ GREAT LOCATION with easy Access to I-25, Aurora Mall, Anschutz Medical, DIA, and much more.



REQUIREMENTS: 3 times rent in gross income, 620+ credit scores, good rental references.



LOCATION: 1375 S. Chambers Rd, Aurora (GATE ENTRY on Florida just west of Chambers)

AVAILABLE: Sept 1

RENT: $1695

DEPOSIT: $1695

TERM: 12-month lease

(no smoking, no pot, no pets)



For a Showing contact Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378



