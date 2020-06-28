All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104

1375 South Chambers Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Willow Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1375 South Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
.
Wonderful Secure GATED Community ~ GORGEOUS 2-story Townhome ~ 2-bedroom plus Large LOFT ~ 2.5 bath and 1-car Attached GARAGE ~ Stunning 2-story Living Room with huge Windows, a gas Fireplace and custom Shelving ~ Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and plenty of Counterspace ~ Upstairs is the Large Open LOFT , the MASTER SUITE with double-sinks and walk-in closet, a Second Bedroom, another Full Bath and Laundry Room w/ WD ~ Roomy with almost 1400 square feet ~ Tenants are moving, so excuse the boxes, but it will be Professionally Cleaned.

Beautifully Maintained GATED Community with Common Picnic area ~ GREAT LOCATION with easy Access to I-25, Aurora Mall, Anschutz Medical, DIA, and much more.

REQUIREMENTS: 3 times rent in gross income, 620+ credit scores, good rental references.

LOCATION: 1375 S. Chambers Rd, Aurora (GATE ENTRY on Florida just west of Chambers)
AVAILABLE: Sept 1
RENT: $1695
DEPOSIT: $1695
TERM: 12-month lease
(no smoking, no pot, no pets)

For a Showing contact Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 have any available units?
1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 have?
Some of 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 S Chambers Rd Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College