All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13653 East 14th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13653 East 14th Place
Last updated September 14 2019 at 12:07 AM

13653 East 14th Place

13653 East 14th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13653 East 14th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.Xanadu Apartment Homes, located at 1364 Xanadu Street, features newly renovated two-bedrooms with updated features like beautiful white cabinetry, large kitchen island w/granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and plush carpeting. Pick up your packages anytime at our Amazon Hub!Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Call today to schedule your personal tour!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13653 East 14th Place have any available units?
13653 East 14th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13653 East 14th Place have?
Some of 13653 East 14th Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13653 East 14th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13653 East 14th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13653 East 14th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13653 East 14th Place is pet friendly.
Does 13653 East 14th Place offer parking?
No, 13653 East 14th Place does not offer parking.
Does 13653 East 14th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13653 East 14th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13653 East 14th Place have a pool?
No, 13653 East 14th Place does not have a pool.
Does 13653 East 14th Place have accessible units?
No, 13653 East 14th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13653 East 14th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13653 East 14th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College