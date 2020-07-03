All apartments in Aurora
1364 Xanadu Street

Location

1364 Xanadu Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.Xanadu Apartment Homes, located at 1364 Xanadu Street, features newly renovated two-bedrooms with updated features like beautiful white cabinetry, large kitchen island w/granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and plush carpeting. Pick up your packages anytime at our Amazon Hub!Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Call today to schedule your personal tour!

Move in by October 25th & get $700 Off 1st month!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Xanadu Street have any available units?
1364 Xanadu Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 Xanadu Street have?
Some of 1364 Xanadu Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Xanadu Street currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Xanadu Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Xanadu Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1364 Xanadu Street is pet friendly.
Does 1364 Xanadu Street offer parking?
No, 1364 Xanadu Street does not offer parking.
Does 1364 Xanadu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Xanadu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Xanadu Street have a pool?
No, 1364 Xanadu Street does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Xanadu Street have accessible units?
No, 1364 Xanadu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Xanadu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 Xanadu Street does not have units with dishwashers.

