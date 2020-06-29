All apartments in Aurora
Location

1351 South Victor Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch home with a finished basement in a GREAT location! It boasts 2,245 square feet with many updates throughout including new granite counters/under-mount sinks in kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new furnace/air conditioner Tons of natural light streams throughout this easy flowing floor plan. Two backyard patios; one accessed by a bedroom and other through living room. Kitchen is extremely spacious with stainless appliances, window seat and room for large table. The master has a wall of windows looking out to private backyard; connecting bath with dual sinks and large shower. The finished basement has new carpet and lots of living/storage space. Great location; walking distance to Medical Center of Aurora and Florida Light Rail Station. Minutes from I-225, Univ Hospital, Cherry Ck State Park and tons of shops/restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 S Victor St have any available units?
1351 S Victor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 S Victor St have?
Some of 1351 S Victor St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 S Victor St currently offering any rent specials?
1351 S Victor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 S Victor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 S Victor St is pet friendly.
Does 1351 S Victor St offer parking?
Yes, 1351 S Victor St offers parking.
Does 1351 S Victor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 S Victor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 S Victor St have a pool?
No, 1351 S Victor St does not have a pool.
Does 1351 S Victor St have accessible units?
No, 1351 S Victor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 S Victor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 S Victor St has units with dishwashers.

