1351 S Victor St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch home with a finished basement in a GREAT location! It boasts 2,245 square feet with many updates throughout including new granite counters/under-mount sinks in kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new furnace/air conditioner Tons of natural light streams throughout this easy flowing floor plan. Two backyard patios; one accessed by a bedroom and other through living room. Kitchen is extremely spacious with stainless appliances, window seat and room for large table. The master has a wall of windows looking out to private backyard; connecting bath with dual sinks and large shower. The finished basement has new carpet and lots of living/storage space. Great location; walking distance to Medical Center of Aurora and Florida Light Rail Station. Minutes from I-225, Univ Hospital, Cherry Ck State Park and tons of shops/restaurants.