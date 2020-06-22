All apartments in Aurora
1350 Peoria Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1350 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are spacious, modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind. At Park at Fitzsimons, located at 1360 Peoria Street, you’ll find a beautiful studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from with renovated interiors. You can relax in the community pool and hot tub or enjoy a work out in the fitness facility. Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Park at Fitzsimons is a commuters dream!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Peoria Street have any available units?
1350 Peoria Street has a unit available for $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Peoria Street have?
Some of 1350 Peoria Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Peoria Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Peoria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Peoria Street is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Peoria Street offer parking?
No, 1350 Peoria Street does not offer parking.
Does 1350 Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Peoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Peoria Street have a pool?
Yes, 1350 Peoria Street has a pool.
Does 1350 Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 1350 Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Peoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
