All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13401 E Nevada Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13401 E Nevada Ave
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:45 AM

13401 E Nevada Ave

13401 East Nevada Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13401 East Nevada Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open floor plan with large kitchen with eating space, Built-in cabinets hallway. Spacious finished basement with entertainment area, brick fireplace, 3rd bedroom and new bath, large storage/utility room. Rare separate building for workshop, man/woman cave, or just a place to get away. It is heated and has electric too. Large fenced back yard and covered patio. Great location and easy access to Anschutz Medical Center, New Va Hospital, highways, Denver International Airport and surrounding shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13401 E Nevada Ave have any available units?
13401 E Nevada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13401 E Nevada Ave have?
Some of 13401 E Nevada Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13401 E Nevada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13401 E Nevada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13401 E Nevada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13401 E Nevada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13401 E Nevada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13401 E Nevada Ave offers parking.
Does 13401 E Nevada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13401 E Nevada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13401 E Nevada Ave have a pool?
No, 13401 E Nevada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13401 E Nevada Ave have accessible units?
No, 13401 E Nevada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13401 E Nevada Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13401 E Nevada Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College