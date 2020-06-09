All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1338 South Biscay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1338 South Biscay Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

1338 South Biscay Street

1338 South Biscay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1338 South Biscay Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful House in South Broadway Heights Subdivision! - This frame ranch style home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a finished basement having the 2 bedrooms with egress. It also features a large private fenced backyard and oversized carport sitting on a large lot.

The house is few blocks away from Duncan park. ESouth Broadway Heights, Englewood is a peaceful and walkable neighborhood. It is located close to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeway access. The school district is Englewood 1.

This house is ready for move in. We can make this nice house available so you can view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property are acceptable to your needs and wants before paying an application fee. Please bring all decision makers to see it.

* Rent is $2025 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1950 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer.
* $250 non-refundable move-in pet fee and $35 monthly rent for each pet. Sorry, but no Pit Bulls, Pit mixes or cats allowed.
* Non-refundable application fee of $25 per adult. You are welcome to review our property and feel free to ask us any questions prior to submitting your application.
* No smoking, drugs or 420 allowed.
* Residents pay utilities.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.
* Washer/Dryer for rent at $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Garage included
* Performance Bonus Deposit ($2025) plus 1st month's rent ($1950) must be paid in Cash prior to move in via Electronic Cash Payment or bank deposit

We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.
For questions or to schedule a showing, SEND TOUR REQUEST and include your answers to the following questions:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit score of all adults.
8. Total income (from all sources) for the household.

*Note:
Credit score of 650 is preferred. Lower scores approved with additional refundable deposit. Please check your email or phone once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. We look forward to working with you!

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4601154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 South Biscay Street have any available units?
1338 South Biscay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1338 South Biscay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1338 South Biscay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 South Biscay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 South Biscay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1338 South Biscay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1338 South Biscay Street does offer parking.
Does 1338 South Biscay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 South Biscay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 South Biscay Street have a pool?
No, 1338 South Biscay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1338 South Biscay Street have accessible units?
No, 1338 South Biscay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 South Biscay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 South Biscay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 South Biscay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 South Biscay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College