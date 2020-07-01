Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1
13270 East Jewell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13270 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Heather Ridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1 Bed 1 Bath
Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 have any available units?
13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 have?
Some of 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 offers parking.
Does 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 have a pool?
No, 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13270 E Jewell Ave #202 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
