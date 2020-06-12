13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This condo is MOVE IN READY and waiting for you to live in it!



New paint, new carpets, a large master bedroom with its own bathroom and another full bathroom adjacent to the guest bedroom will ensure this one goes FAST for only $1,295 per month.



Air Conditioning will keep you Cool on these Hot Summer Days and Nights. The Fireplace will keep you cozy on those Cold Winter Evenings. Washer/Dryer Hookups have their own large room (Washer and Dryer available for an additional $35 per month). Deck off of Living room would make a great patio garden area!



Brandychase is a mature complex with mature landscaping. Refreshing Swimming Pool in Complex. Off-Street Assigned Parking. Conveniently Located near Heather Ridge Country Club and Utah Park. There's plenty of Shopping and Parks nearby. Close to Bus Stop. Only 5 minutes to I225 and Iliff. Pets OK with Landlord Approval and Pet Deposit. Section 8 Welcome!



Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.



No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.



Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply.



Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS

-550 Credit Score or higher

-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time

-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.

-Must earn 2.5x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)

-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.



This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.



Contact us TODAY via email to see when the next showing time will be on this home!