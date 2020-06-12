All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101

13241 East Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13241 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This condo is MOVE IN READY and waiting for you to live in it!

New paint, new carpets, a large master bedroom with its own bathroom and another full bathroom adjacent to the guest bedroom will ensure this one goes FAST for only $1,295 per month.

Air Conditioning will keep you Cool on these Hot Summer Days and Nights. The Fireplace will keep you cozy on those Cold Winter Evenings. Washer/Dryer Hookups have their own large room (Washer and Dryer available for an additional $35 per month). Deck off of Living room would make a great patio garden area!

Brandychase is a mature complex with mature landscaping. Refreshing Swimming Pool in Complex. Off-Street Assigned Parking. Conveniently Located near Heather Ridge Country Club and Utah Park. There's plenty of Shopping and Parks nearby. Close to Bus Stop. Only 5 minutes to I225 and Iliff. Pets OK with Landlord Approval and Pet Deposit. Section 8 Welcome!

Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.

No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.

Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply.

Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS
-550 Credit Score or higher
-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time
-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.
-Must earn 2.5x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)
-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.

This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.

Contact us TODAY via email to see when the next showing time will be on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 have any available units?
13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 have?
Some of 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 offer parking?
Yes, 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 offers parking.
Does 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 have a pool?
Yes, 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 has a pool.
Does 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13241 E Asbury Dr Apt 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
