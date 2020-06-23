All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1320 Macon St.
1320 Macon St
1320 Macon St

1320 Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Macon Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94a3cd00b3 ---- Large walk in closet Secure building entry Free tenant parking Easy to maintain laminate & plank floors Laundry on site 3 Blocks from Nome park $45 App fee $75 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar 1 bedroom unit - exact colors, finishes, & appliance brands may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Macon St have any available units?
1320 Macon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Macon St have?
Some of 1320 Macon St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Macon St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Macon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Macon St pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Macon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1320 Macon St offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Macon St offers parking.
Does 1320 Macon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Macon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Macon St have a pool?
No, 1320 Macon St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Macon St have accessible units?
No, 1320 Macon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Macon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Macon St does not have units with dishwashers.

