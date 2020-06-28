12900 E. Arkansas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sweet ranch home in great location close to the Medical Center, Buckley Air Force Base and I-225. Three bedrooms, one bath. Total 936 sq. ft. with lots to offer. Available now! All new paint and updated bathroom. Fenced backyard with sprinkler system, storage shed, covered patio. Updated kitchen with flat-top stove, built-in microwave, plenty of cabinetry, disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. Nice pantry with pull-out drawers! Swamp cooler. Attached 2-car garage. Tile/laminate floors good for traffic and cleanup! Crawl space for extra storage. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit.