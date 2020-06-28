All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:50 AM

12900 E. Arkansas Drive

12900 East Arkansas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12900 East Arkansas Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sweet ranch home in great location close to the Medical Center, Buckley Air Force Base and I-225. Three bedrooms, one bath. Total 936 sq. ft. with lots to offer. Available now! All new paint and updated bathroom. Fenced backyard with sprinkler system, storage shed, covered patio. Updated kitchen with flat-top stove, built-in microwave, plenty of cabinetry, disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. Nice pantry with pull-out drawers! Swamp cooler. Attached 2-car garage. Tile/laminate floors good for traffic and cleanup! Crawl space for extra storage. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12900 E. Arkansas Drive have any available units?
12900 E. Arkansas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12900 E. Arkansas Drive have?
Some of 12900 E. Arkansas Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12900 E. Arkansas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12900 E. Arkansas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12900 E. Arkansas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12900 E. Arkansas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12900 E. Arkansas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12900 E. Arkansas Drive offers parking.
Does 12900 E. Arkansas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12900 E. Arkansas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12900 E. Arkansas Drive have a pool?
No, 12900 E. Arkansas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12900 E. Arkansas Drive have accessible units?
No, 12900 E. Arkansas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12900 E. Arkansas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12900 E. Arkansas Drive has units with dishwashers.
