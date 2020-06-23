Rent Calculator
1289 South Troy St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1289 South Troy St.
1289 S Troy St
1289 S Troy St, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Rooms for rent, 3 bdrm, largest room is 850.00. pool townhome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1289 South Troy St. have any available units?
1289 South Troy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1289 South Troy St. have?
Some of 1289 South Troy St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1289 South Troy St. currently offering any rent specials?
1289 South Troy St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 South Troy St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1289 South Troy St. is pet friendly.
Does 1289 South Troy St. offer parking?
No, 1289 South Troy St. does not offer parking.
Does 1289 South Troy St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1289 South Troy St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 South Troy St. have a pool?
Yes, 1289 South Troy St. has a pool.
Does 1289 South Troy St. have accessible units?
No, 1289 South Troy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 South Troy St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 South Troy St. has units with dishwashers.
