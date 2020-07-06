All apartments in Aurora
1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E

1273 South Zeno Way · No Longer Available
Location

1273 South Zeno Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse located minutes from Buckley Air force Base. - When you walk in you will be surprised at the size of this place. The kitchen is beautiful and has plenty of counter space to cook. Nice eating area off the kitchen that leads to the back yard. Upstairs has three large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom. Downstairs has a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups.
Middle unit, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation, Pool, Tennis courts for the summertime. This home has a dedicated parking spot and private porch area. A/C.

This townhouse is pet-friendly with a $300/pet refundable deposit and is Smoke-Free. $1,850.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water, trash, and sewer are included. Available May 8th!

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This townhouse will not last
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5703715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E have any available units?
1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E have?
Some of 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E offers parking.
Does 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E has a pool.
Does 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E have accessible units?
No, 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.

