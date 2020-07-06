1273 S. Zeno Way Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool tennis court

This beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse located minutes from Buckley Air force Base. - When you walk in you will be surprised at the size of this place. The kitchen is beautiful and has plenty of counter space to cook. Nice eating area off the kitchen that leads to the back yard. Upstairs has three large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom. Downstairs has a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups.

Middle unit, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation, Pool, Tennis courts for the summertime. This home has a dedicated parking spot and private porch area. A/C.



This townhouse is pet-friendly with a $300/pet refundable deposit and is Smoke-Free. $1,850.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water, trash, and sewer are included. Available May 8th!



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



(720) 673-4882

rentAWpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5703715)