Aurora, CO
12700 E. 13th Place
12700 E. 13th Place

12700 East 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12700 East 13th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Freshly Updated Three Bedroom Home Near Fitzsimons Available NOW!! - Three bedroom + one bathroom ground level home available for rent now! Each bedroom is roughly 11' x 11' with hardwood floors, area rugs, and great closet space! The shared full bathroom is complete with a double sink vanity and full-size bathtub, and is conveniently located in the hallway near the bedrooms and linen closet.

The modern, efficient kitchen has been upgraded with sealed butcher block wood counter-tops, subway tile, new cabinets, tiled floor, and brand new appliances, including a washer and dryer.

The large living room with picture window and hardwood floors also comes with a large area rug. Double windows help keep the home cozy and help with noise reduction. All windows throughout the home have curtain rods provided. Enjoy living comfortably with central heat and A/C you can control with the smart WiFi thermostat. 2.4/5 GHz high speed internet is also boosted throughout house!

The lower level of this home is a separate apartment with it's own separate access to the home. Tenants living on the main floor may utilize the driveway parking for 3 vehicles and there is ample additional on-street parking as well. The large backyard has lots of room for lounging, hanging out, and grilling, and tenants can enjoy the renovated covered back patio year around! Water, gas and electric bill is split with downstairs occupants. 12-month lease preferred.

LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/MDS_6_AeteQ

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/567975b5-7780-4abd-9f9f-f1fd368197cf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4980785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 E. 13th Place have any available units?
12700 E. 13th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 E. 13th Place have?
Some of 12700 E. 13th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 E. 13th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12700 E. 13th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 E. 13th Place pet-friendly?
No, 12700 E. 13th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12700 E. 13th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12700 E. 13th Place offers parking.
Does 12700 E. 13th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12700 E. 13th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 E. 13th Place have a pool?
No, 12700 E. 13th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12700 E. 13th Place have accessible units?
No, 12700 E. 13th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 E. 13th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 E. 13th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
