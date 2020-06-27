12700 E. 13th Place

Amenities

Freshly Updated Three Bedroom Home Near Fitzsimons Available NOW!! - Three bedroom + one bathroom ground level home available for rent now! Each bedroom is roughly 11' x 11' with hardwood floors, area rugs, and great closet space! The shared full bathroom is complete with a double sink vanity and full-size bathtub, and is conveniently located in the hallway near the bedrooms and linen closet.



The modern, efficient kitchen has been upgraded with sealed butcher block wood counter-tops, subway tile, new cabinets, tiled floor, and brand new appliances, including a washer and dryer.



The large living room with picture window and hardwood floors also comes with a large area rug. Double windows help keep the home cozy and help with noise reduction. All windows throughout the home have curtain rods provided. Enjoy living comfortably with central heat and A/C you can control with the smart WiFi thermostat. 2.4/5 GHz high speed internet is also boosted throughout house!



The lower level of this home is a separate apartment with it's own separate access to the home. Tenants living on the main floor may utilize the driveway parking for 3 vehicles and there is ample additional on-street parking as well. The large backyard has lots of room for lounging, hanging out, and grilling, and tenants can enjoy the renovated covered back patio year around! Water, gas and electric bill is split with downstairs occupants. 12-month lease preferred.



LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/MDS_6_AeteQ



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/567975b5-7780-4abd-9f9f-f1fd368197cf



No Pets Allowed



