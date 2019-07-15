All apartments in Aurora
1254 South Zeno Way
1254 South Zeno Way

1254 South Zeno Way · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1254 South Zeno Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
When you move into this beautiful new townhouse in Quail Run, you are moving into a lifestyle… not just a place to live. Ideally located off of Tower Road and Mississippi, just minutes away from i-225, this townhouse features amenities such as pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, business center, and tennis courts.

This tri-level townhouse has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and elegant hardwood floors. The tall windows offer plenty of natural lighting. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. On the lower level, there is a large office/family room. This home features a lot of fabulous decorative ledges.

The large kitchen features newer appliances, solid wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The upgraded light fixtures accent the kitchen nicely. The dining room is right off the living room and kitchen.

The hardwood entryway leads into a large open living room that features vaulted ceilings and a skylight. Cozy up next to the high-efficiency gas fire with loved ones as you enjoy Colorado's beautiful winter months!

The home has a small fenced-in yard area with a deck, perfect for a small patio set. Grill out in this great little yard!

Pets - NO
Utilities included - Water/ Trash
Laundry - Washer / Dryer Hookups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - Reserved
Basement - Yes
School District - Arapahoe 27J

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 14th or up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 5/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 South Zeno Way have any available units?
1254 South Zeno Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 South Zeno Way have?
Some of 1254 South Zeno Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 South Zeno Way currently offering any rent specials?
1254 South Zeno Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 South Zeno Way pet-friendly?
No, 1254 South Zeno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1254 South Zeno Way offer parking?
Yes, 1254 South Zeno Way does offer parking.
Does 1254 South Zeno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 South Zeno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 South Zeno Way have a pool?
Yes, 1254 South Zeno Way has a pool.
Does 1254 South Zeno Way have accessible units?
No, 1254 South Zeno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 South Zeno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 South Zeno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
