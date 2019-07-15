1254 South Zeno Way

Amenities
When you move into this beautiful new townhouse in Quail Run, you are moving into a lifestyle… not just a place to live. Ideally located off of Tower Road and Mississippi, just minutes away from i-225, this townhouse features amenities such as pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, business center, and tennis courts.
This tri-level townhouse has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and elegant hardwood floors. The tall windows offer plenty of natural lighting. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. On the lower level, there is a large office/family room. This home features a lot of fabulous decorative ledges.
The large kitchen features newer appliances, solid wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The upgraded light fixtures accent the kitchen nicely. The dining room is right off the living room and kitchen.
The hardwood entryway leads into a large open living room that features vaulted ceilings and a skylight. Cozy up next to the high-efficiency gas fire with loved ones as you enjoy Colorado's beautiful winter months!
The home has a small fenced-in yard area with a deck, perfect for a small patio set. Grill out in this great little yard!
Pets - NO
Utilities included - Water/ Trash
Laundry - Washer / Dryer Hookups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - Reserved
Basement - Yes
School District - Arapahoe 27J
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 14th or up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 5/14/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.