12504 E Cornell Ave #301 Available 04/01/20 Spacious 1BR/1BA available soon. - This large, top level 1BR/1BA condo with vaulted ceilings features new paint; carpet and flooring throughout; kitchen and bathroom newly remodeled; washer and dryer in unit; central A/C; wood burning fireplace; community pool; storage and carport. This unit is also conveniently located within close proximity to the light rail; public transportation; grocery stores; Parker Road and I-225.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.



No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



Section 8 Accepted.



(RLNE4167068)