Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12504 E Cornell Ave #301
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

12504 E Cornell Ave #301

12504 East Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12504 East Cornell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
12504 E Cornell Ave #301 Available 04/01/20 Spacious 1BR/1BA available soon. - This large, top level 1BR/1BA condo with vaulted ceilings features new paint; carpet and flooring throughout; kitchen and bathroom newly remodeled; washer and dryer in unit; central A/C; wood burning fireplace; community pool; storage and carport. This unit is also conveniently located within close proximity to the light rail; public transportation; grocery stores; Parker Road and I-225.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.

No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

Section 8 Accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4167068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 have any available units?
12504 E Cornell Ave #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 have?
Some of 12504 E Cornell Ave #301's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 currently offering any rent specials?
12504 E Cornell Ave #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 is pet friendly.
Does 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 offer parking?
Yes, 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 offers parking.
Does 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 have a pool?
Yes, 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 has a pool.
Does 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 have accessible units?
No, 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12504 E Cornell Ave #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
