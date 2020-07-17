All apartments in Aurora
1249 South Uvalda Street - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

1249 South Uvalda Street - 1

1249 South Uvalda Street · No Longer Available
Location

1249 South Uvalda Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous remodelled 3 bedrooms,2.5 baths, new carpet and paint, stainless steel appliances and cherry wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths, granite counters.
School district Adams-Arapahoe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

