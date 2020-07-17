Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1249 South Uvalda Street - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1249 South Uvalda Street - 1
1249 South Uvalda Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
1249 South Uvalda Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous remodelled 3 bedrooms,2.5 baths, new carpet and paint, stainless steel appliances and cherry wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths, granite counters.
School district Adams-Arapahoe.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 have any available units?
1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 have?
Some of 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 South Uvalda Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Similar Pages
Aurora 1 Bedrooms
Aurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with Parking
Aurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dayton Triangle
Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights
Expo Park
Center Pointe
Northwest Aurora
Tollgate Overlook
Highline Villages
City Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Community College of Aurora
Pickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College