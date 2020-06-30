12450 E Iliff Pl

Amenities

Looking for roommate for single occupancy of unfurnished master bedroom with two closets + private bathroom. Living room and dinning room already furnished and shared with myself. Safe neighborhood in private community and walking distance to restaurants and grocery stores. Rent is $800 plus utilities. Washer and dryer onsite. Open to month-to-month contract or long term. Great location for those who work in DTC, Medical Center of Aurora, or CU Anschutz Medical Campus! Townhouse is located 1 block from Iliff and Peoria, really close to 225 highway and Iliff Light Rail station. Not 420 friendly, no smoking, no pets, background check and deposit required.



About me: I am a Christian woman in my mid 30s. I work Monday thru Friday normal business hours. I enjoy going to church, hiking, biking, and socializing.



Please reach out if you have any other questions.