Aurora, CO
12450 E Iliff Pl
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:10 AM

12450 E Iliff Pl

12450 East Iliff Place · No Longer Available
Location

12450 East Iliff Place, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for roommate for single occupancy of unfurnished master bedroom with two closets + private bathroom. Living room and dinning room already furnished and shared with myself. Safe neighborhood in private community and walking distance to restaurants and grocery stores. Rent is $800 plus utilities. Washer and dryer onsite. Open to month-to-month contract or long term. Great location for those who work in DTC, Medical Center of Aurora, or CU Anschutz Medical Campus! Townhouse is located 1 block from Iliff and Peoria, really close to 225 highway and Iliff Light Rail station. Not 420 friendly, no smoking, no pets, background check and deposit required.

About me: I am a Christian woman in my mid 30s. I work Monday thru Friday normal business hours. I enjoy going to church, hiking, biking, and socializing.

Please reach out if you have any other questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 E Iliff Pl have any available units?
12450 E Iliff Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12450 E Iliff Pl have?
Some of 12450 E Iliff Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12450 E Iliff Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12450 E Iliff Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 E Iliff Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12450 E Iliff Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12450 E Iliff Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12450 E Iliff Pl offers parking.
Does 12450 E Iliff Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12450 E Iliff Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 E Iliff Pl have a pool?
No, 12450 E Iliff Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12450 E Iliff Pl have accessible units?
No, 12450 E Iliff Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 E Iliff Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12450 E Iliff Pl has units with dishwashers.

