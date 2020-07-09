All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

12450 E Cornell Ave #301

12450 East Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12450 East Cornell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
12450 E Cornell Ave #301 Available 06/10/20 Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo In Spinnaker Run! Available June 10th! - If you are interested in scheduling a showing of this unit, please contact (720) 707-3645, 12450-e-cornell-ave@rent.dynasty.com.

Available June 10th is this 786 sq. ft., 1 bed, 1 bath condo located near I-225 and Parker Road!!

Included with the unit is a fridge, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, central A/C, plus a washer AND dryer. This lovely condo also comes with a wood burning fireplace as well as 1 assigned parking spot is reserved to the tenant by the HOA. There is a community pool available to all tenants for those hot summer days!

Rent is $1,000/month and there is a minimum of $1,000 required for the security deposit.

Water, sewer, trash billed back by landlord at $50/MO. Electricity and gas in tenants name.

Sorry this property does not accept pets.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 have any available units?
12450 E Cornell Ave #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 have?
Some of 12450 E Cornell Ave #301's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 currently offering any rent specials?
12450 E Cornell Ave #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 pet-friendly?
No, 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 offer parking?
Yes, 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 offers parking.
Does 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 have a pool?
Yes, 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 has a pool.
Does 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 have accessible units?
No, 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12450 E Cornell Ave #301 has units with dishwashers.

