12450 E Cornell Ave #301 Available 06/10/20 Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo In Spinnaker Run! Available June 10th! - If you are interested in scheduling a showing of this unit, please contact (720) 707-3645, 12450-e-cornell-ave@rent.dynasty.com.



Available June 10th is this 786 sq. ft., 1 bed, 1 bath condo located near I-225 and Parker Road!!



Included with the unit is a fridge, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, central A/C, plus a washer AND dryer. This lovely condo also comes with a wood burning fireplace as well as 1 assigned parking spot is reserved to the tenant by the HOA. There is a community pool available to all tenants for those hot summer days!



Rent is $1,000/month and there is a minimum of $1,000 required for the security deposit.



Water, sewer, trash billed back by landlord at $50/MO. Electricity and gas in tenants name.



Sorry this property does not accept pets.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



