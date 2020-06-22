Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1232 South Waco Street
1232 South Waco Street
No Longer Available
1232 South Waco Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands
parking
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
3 bed 3 bath townhouse with one reversed parking space. Quiet neighborhood. Please call instead of emailing to set viewing 303-898-6868.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1232 South Waco Street have any available units?
1232 South Waco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1232 South Waco Street have?
Some of 1232 South Waco Street's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1232 South Waco Street currently offering any rent specials?
1232 South Waco Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 South Waco Street pet-friendly?
No, 1232 South Waco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 1232 South Waco Street offer parking?
Yes, 1232 South Waco Street does offer parking.
Does 1232 South Waco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 South Waco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 South Waco Street have a pool?
No, 1232 South Waco Street does not have a pool.
Does 1232 South Waco Street have accessible units?
No, 1232 South Waco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 South Waco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 South Waco Street does not have units with dishwashers.
