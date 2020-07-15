All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 15 2019

1191 S. Richfield St.

1191 South Richfield Street
Location

1191 South Richfield Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Neighborhood. Available NOW!! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome in a great location near Buckley Air Force Base. Directly across from a great small park!

This home is move in ready. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter this warm and welcoming floor plan. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The front porch has been extended with a walk way, that leads back to a professionally upgraded entertainment patio. This home is located in a pool community, is central to shopping and close to Buckley Air Force Base.

Townhome comes with attached 2 car garage and the washer and dryer are included!

Trash and Lawn Care included in rent.

Small dogs and cats are negotiable with additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 S. Richfield St. have any available units?
1191 S. Richfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1191 S. Richfield St. have?
Some of 1191 S. Richfield St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 S. Richfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
1191 S. Richfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 S. Richfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1191 S. Richfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 1191 S. Richfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 1191 S. Richfield St. offers parking.
Does 1191 S. Richfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1191 S. Richfield St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 S. Richfield St. have a pool?
Yes, 1191 S. Richfield St. has a pool.
Does 1191 S. Richfield St. have accessible units?
No, 1191 S. Richfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 S. Richfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1191 S. Richfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
