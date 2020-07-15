1191 S. Richfield St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Neighborhood. Available NOW!! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome in a great location near Buckley Air Force Base. Directly across from a great small park!



This home is move in ready. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter this warm and welcoming floor plan. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The front porch has been extended with a walk way, that leads back to a professionally upgraded entertainment patio. This home is located in a pool community, is central to shopping and close to Buckley Air Force Base.



Townhome comes with attached 2 car garage and the washer and dryer are included!



Trash and Lawn Care included in rent.



Small dogs and cats are negotiable with additional deposit.

Call/Text or email to set up a showing.



Apply Now!!



(RLNE5168943)