All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1180 Yosemite Apt# 307
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

1180 Yosemite Apt# 307

1180 Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1180 Yosemite Street, Aurora, CO 80220
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath next to Lowry - Nicely redone 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with stackable washer and dryer hook-ups. Top (3rd) floor with Western View. Located just north of Lowry. Laminate floors throughout give home rich warm feel,. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eating area off of kitchen. Resident only pays eclectic. Heat and water included in rent. Off street parking or parking in front/side of building. Close to public transportation. Denver address but Arapahoe County. Boston P-8 and Aurora Central High School area. Housing vouchers accepted.

Application fee $35 for each person in household 18 or older.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE4600456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 have any available units?
1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 have?
Some of 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 is pet friendly.
Does 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 offers parking.
Does 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 have a pool?
No, 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 have accessible units?
No, 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 Yosemite Apt# 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College