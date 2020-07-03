Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11720 E 10th Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11720 E 10th Ave
11720 East 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
11720 East 10th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well-kept 2-bedroom, 1-bath house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11720 E 10th Ave have any available units?
11720 E 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 11720 E 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11720 E 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11720 E 10th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11720 E 10th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 11720 E 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 11720 E 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11720 E 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11720 E 10th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11720 E 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 11720 E 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11720 E 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11720 E 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11720 E 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11720 E 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11720 E 10th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11720 E 10th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
