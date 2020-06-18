All apartments in Aurora
11558 E 25th Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:05 PM

11558 E 25th Drive

11558 East 25th Avenue · (720) 330-8780
Location

11558 East 25th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f6e113053 ---- ***Please view WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Brand New 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch Style home with over 2800 square feet of living space including a finished Basement located in the Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Floor Plan with hardwoods throughout Main Level to include Dining area, Kitchen, and Great Room. Spacious Great Room features vaulted ceilings, an abundance of natural light and a gas fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops, oversized breakfast bar/island, pantry, stainless appliances to include 5 burner gas range, and hood vent. Main Level also offers 2 Bedrooms with 2 full Baths including the Master Suite with granite counters and a HUGE walk-in closet. The finished Basement has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, Storage and a HUGE Flex/Family Space. 2 car attached garage; Laundry Room with W/D; Central Air. Fenced in side yard. Ideal location blocks from the F-15 Pool, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center and 25 Acre Park and Playground. Close proximity to Bluff Lake Nature Reserve, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Punch Bowl Social, the five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and 80 Acre Central Park. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. In boundary for Aurora Schools. Available August 1st Pictures shown are of model. Kitchen for this unit is replicated from model. Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11558 E 25th Drive have any available units?
11558 E 25th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11558 E 25th Drive have?
Some of 11558 E 25th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11558 E 25th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11558 E 25th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11558 E 25th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11558 E 25th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11558 E 25th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11558 E 25th Drive does offer parking.
Does 11558 E 25th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11558 E 25th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11558 E 25th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11558 E 25th Drive has a pool.
Does 11558 E 25th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11558 E 25th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11558 E 25th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11558 E 25th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
