11558 E 25th Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f6e113053 ---- ***Please view WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Brand New 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch Style home with over 2800 square feet of living space including a finished Basement located in the Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Floor Plan with hardwoods throughout Main Level to include Dining area, Kitchen, and Great Room. Spacious Great Room features vaulted ceilings, an abundance of natural light and a gas fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops, oversized breakfast bar/island, pantry, stainless appliances to include 5 burner gas range, and hood vent. Main Level also offers 2 Bedrooms with 2 full Baths including the Master Suite with granite counters and a HUGE walk-in closet. The finished Basement has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, Storage and a HUGE Flex/Family Space. 2 car attached garage; Laundry Room with W/D; Central Air. Fenced in side yard. Ideal location blocks from the F-15 Pool, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center and 25 Acre Park and Playground. Close proximity to Bluff Lake Nature Reserve, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Punch Bowl Social, the five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and 80 Acre Central Park. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. In boundary for Aurora Schools. Available August 1st Pictures shown are of model. Kitchen for this unit is replicated from model. Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools