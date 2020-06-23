All apartments in Aurora
11552 East Virginia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11552 East Virginia Drive

11552 East Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11552 East Virginia Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
4 bedroom house in Aurora super close to Denver. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Spacious kitchen has room for a dining table and connects to large living room. Private backyard features covered patio.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11552 East Virginia Drive have any available units?
11552 East Virginia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 11552 East Virginia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11552 East Virginia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11552 East Virginia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11552 East Virginia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11552 East Virginia Drive offer parking?
No, 11552 East Virginia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11552 East Virginia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11552 East Virginia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11552 East Virginia Drive have a pool?
No, 11552 East Virginia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11552 East Virginia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11552 East Virginia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11552 East Virginia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11552 East Virginia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11552 East Virginia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11552 East Virginia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
