Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1155 Troy Street

1155 Troy Street
Location

1155 Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hoffman Heights will welcome you with 1,401 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher. You are sure to love the convenience of a washer and dryer in unit! Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Nearby are Delmar Park, Aurora Public Library, Childrens Hospital, University Anschutz Hospital, VA Medical Hospital, and the many shopping/dining options of Aurora Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Vaughn Elementary School and Aurora Central High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Troy Street have any available units?
1155 Troy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Troy Street have?
Some of 1155 Troy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Troy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Troy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Troy Street pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Troy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1155 Troy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Troy Street offers parking.
Does 1155 Troy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 Troy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Troy Street have a pool?
No, 1155 Troy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Troy Street have accessible units?
No, 1155 Troy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Troy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Troy Street has units with dishwashers.

