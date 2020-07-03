1155 Troy Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hoffman Heights will welcome you with 1,401 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher. You are sure to love the convenience of a washer and dryer in unit! Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Nearby are Delmar Park, Aurora Public Library, Childrens Hospital, University Anschutz Hospital, VA Medical Hospital, and the many shopping/dining options of Aurora Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Vaughn Elementary School and Aurora Central High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.