1150 S Waco Street #G
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1150 S Waco Street #G

1150 South Waco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1150 South Waco Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse Near Buckley AFB - You don't want to miss this townhouse in Quail Run! New paint, new flooring, new windows...ready for you to move in! Minutes to the back gate of Buckley Air Force Base, this spacious townhouse has all the space you need! Nice size family room. Kitchen overlooks dining area. Main floor Laundry room and guest bathroom. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has attached full bathroom. Second bedroom is nice size and has the other full bathroom. Home comes with Washer/Dryer. Community pool and tennis courts. What a great place to live! Close to Buckley AFB, Aurora City Center and Highland Hollows Park. No Pets. No Section 8. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716

This home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4423798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 S Waco Street #G have any available units?
1150 S Waco Street #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1150 S Waco Street #G currently offering any rent specials?
1150 S Waco Street #G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 S Waco Street #G pet-friendly?
No, 1150 S Waco Street #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1150 S Waco Street #G offer parking?
No, 1150 S Waco Street #G does not offer parking.
Does 1150 S Waco Street #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 S Waco Street #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 S Waco Street #G have a pool?
Yes, 1150 S Waco Street #G has a pool.
Does 1150 S Waco Street #G have accessible units?
No, 1150 S Waco Street #G does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 S Waco Street #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 S Waco Street #G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 S Waco Street #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 S Waco Street #G does not have units with air conditioning.
