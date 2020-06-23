1150 S Waco Street #G

Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse Near Buckley AFB - You don't want to miss this townhouse in Quail Run! New paint, new flooring, new windows...ready for you to move in! Minutes to the back gate of Buckley Air Force Base, this spacious townhouse has all the space you need! Nice size family room. Kitchen overlooks dining area. Main floor Laundry room and guest bathroom. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has attached full bathroom. Second bedroom is nice size and has the other full bathroom. Home comes with Washer/Dryer. Community pool and tennis courts. What a great place to live! Close to Buckley AFB, Aurora City Center and Highland Hollows Park. No Pets. No Section 8. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716



This home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



No Pets Allowed



