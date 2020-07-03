All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:24 AM

1147 Akron Street

1147 North Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1147 North Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated with a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more. Neighborhood is quite and very friendly. Great back patio off of your kitchen, excellent for grilling and spending time outside during the weekends.
Onsite laundry (1.50 wash/1.50 dry), assigned parking, water and trash paid.

Rent: $1049
Deposit: $1049
Monthly Utility Fee: $59.00 (Water, Trash, Sewer)
Term: 12 + Months
Laundry On Site
1 Assigned Off Street Parking Space Included !
1 Storage Locker Included!

Dog/Cat okay!
$250 Pet Deposit Per Pet
$50 Pet Fee Per Month Per Pet

OTHER:
Resident Pay: Electric, Gas, Cable, Internet, Phone

Heat source: Forced Air
A/C: None (can install window unit)
Electric & Gas: Xcel energy

Qualifications:
No evictions with in past 7 years
No felonies with in past 7 years
No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt companies
Security Deposit W.A.C. - see website for details. www.BW-Rentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Akron Street have any available units?
1147 Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 Akron Street have?
Some of 1147 Akron Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Akron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Akron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 Akron Street is pet friendly.
Does 1147 Akron Street offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Akron Street offers parking.
Does 1147 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Akron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Akron Street have a pool?
No, 1147 Akron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 1147 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.

