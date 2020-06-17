All apartments in Aurora
11295 E 6th Pl

11295 East 6th Place · (303) 332-4529
Location

11295 East 6th Place, Aurora, CO 80010
HIghland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2364 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** AVAILABLE AUGUST 12TH! ***

Beautiful and well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House. This home is approximately 2,364 sq ft and features plenty of living space with a finished basement, washer and dryer, 2 car garage, a large deck and fenced in backyard with sprinkler system.

Features:
-Finished Basement
-Large Deck
-Fenced Backyard
-Sprinkler System
-2 Car Garage
-Forced Air Heating
-Washer and dryer included

NO Section 8.

No Dogs allowed.

For showings please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11295 E 6th Pl have any available units?
11295 E 6th Pl has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11295 E 6th Pl have?
Some of 11295 E 6th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11295 E 6th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11295 E 6th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11295 E 6th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11295 E 6th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11295 E 6th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11295 E 6th Pl offers parking.
Does 11295 E 6th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11295 E 6th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11295 E 6th Pl have a pool?
No, 11295 E 6th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11295 E 6th Pl have accessible units?
No, 11295 E 6th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11295 E 6th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11295 E 6th Pl has units with dishwashers.
