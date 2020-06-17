11295 E 6th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*** AVAILABLE AUGUST 12TH! ***



Beautiful and well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House. This home is approximately 2,364 sq ft and features plenty of living space with a finished basement, washer and dryer, 2 car garage, a large deck and fenced in backyard with sprinkler system.



Features:

-Finished Basement

-Large Deck

-Fenced Backyard

-Sprinkler System

-2 Car Garage

-Forced Air Heating

-Washer and dryer included



NO Section 8.



No Dogs allowed.



For showings please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.