11295 E 6th Pl

Amenities
*** AVAILABLE AUGUST 12TH! ***
Beautiful and well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House. This home is approximately 2,364 sq ft and features plenty of living space with a finished basement, washer and dryer, 2 car garage, a large deck and fenced in backyard with sprinkler system.
Features:
-Finished Basement
-Large Deck
-Fenced Backyard
-Sprinkler System
-2 Car Garage
-Forced Air Heating
-Washer and dryer included
NO Section 8.
No Dogs allowed.
For showings please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.