1119 Akron St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1119 Akron St

1119 Akron St · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Akron St, Aurora, CO 80010
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 750 sq ft, 2 bd 1 ba townhome in North Lowry ready for immediate move in. Great East Denver location! Gas stove with back patio off of kitchen. New carpet and paint. Resident pays gas and electric. Water and trash included in rent. One reserved parking space behind building. Close to public transportation. Denver address but Arapahoe County. Boston P-8 and Aurora Central High School area. Housing vouchers accepted. Pets accepted with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. No more than 2 animals permitted.

Application fee $35 for each household member 18 years old
Deposit equal to a month's rent

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE4886062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

