1119 Akron St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- 750 sq ft, 2 bd 1 ba townhome in North Lowry ready for immediate move in. Great East Denver location! Gas stove with back patio off of kitchen. New carpet and paint. Resident pays gas and electric. Water and trash included in rent. One reserved parking space behind building. Close to public transportation. Denver address but Arapahoe County. Boston P-8 and Aurora Central High School area. Housing vouchers accepted. Pets accepted with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. No more than 2 animals permitted.



Application fee $35 for each household member 18 years old

Deposit equal to a month's rent



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



(RLNE4886062)