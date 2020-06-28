All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 17 2019

11189 East 25th Drive

11189 East 25th Avenue
Location

11189 East 25th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in Ready Now!!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/979087?source=marketing

Newly Built 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Stapleton! Conveniently located close to Stanley Market Place, Isabella Bird Elementary, 15 minutes from downtown, multiple parks within walking distance! Security system (Ring Doorbell/Nest and Electronic Padlock) included with the houses. Fully furnished if desired, brand new washer and dryer, and fridge in the garage and in the kitchen. Access to 7 community pools and Stapleton community events! The kitchen features quartz countertops, upgraded slow-close cabinets, high-end black stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, and large pantry! Custom light fixtures and shelves throughout the house! Spacious living room with custom couch* and modern fireplace.

The dining room features a custom emerald marble table set and vinyl wood floors! Fully finished basement featuring one bedroom with walk-in closets, couch* and bookshelves! Upstairs hosts three bedrooms and a loft space which includes a couch* and entertainment center! The master bathroom has double vanity quartz countertops, soaking tub and standing shower! Side yard with seating area and attached two-car garage included with the property.

Two dogs allowed with extra $25 per pet per month rent.

*Couches can be left for an additional fee.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11189 East 25th Drive have any available units?
11189 East 25th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11189 East 25th Drive have?
Some of 11189 East 25th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11189 East 25th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11189 East 25th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11189 East 25th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11189 East 25th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11189 East 25th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11189 East 25th Drive offers parking.
Does 11189 East 25th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11189 East 25th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11189 East 25th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11189 East 25th Drive has a pool.
Does 11189 East 25th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11189 East 25th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11189 East 25th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11189 East 25th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
