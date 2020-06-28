11189 East 25th Drive

Amenities
Newly Built 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Stapleton! Conveniently located close to Stanley Market Place, Isabella Bird Elementary, 15 minutes from downtown, multiple parks within walking distance! Security system (Ring Doorbell/Nest and Electronic Padlock) included with the houses. Fully furnished if desired, brand new washer and dryer, and fridge in the garage and in the kitchen. Access to 7 community pools and Stapleton community events! The kitchen features quartz countertops, upgraded slow-close cabinets, high-end black stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, and large pantry! Custom light fixtures and shelves throughout the house! Spacious living room with custom couch* and modern fireplace.
The dining room features a custom emerald marble table set and vinyl wood floors! Fully finished basement featuring one bedroom with walk-in closets, couch* and bookshelves! Upstairs hosts three bedrooms and a loft space which includes a couch* and entertainment center! The master bathroom has double vanity quartz countertops, soaking tub and standing shower! Side yard with seating area and attached two-car garage included with the property.
Two dogs allowed with extra $25 per pet per month rent.
*Couches can be left for an additional fee.
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
