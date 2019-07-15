Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1109 Nucla St
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1109 Nucla St
1109 Nucla Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1109 Nucla Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 4 bed/2 bath with a large fenced yard, extra storage and garage. Completely updated with new appliances, tile and all fixtures, carpet and paint. Exterior back yard multi level decks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 Nucla St have any available units?
1109 Nucla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1109 Nucla St have?
Some of 1109 Nucla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1109 Nucla St currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Nucla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Nucla St pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Nucla St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 1109 Nucla St offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Nucla St offers parking.
Does 1109 Nucla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Nucla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Nucla St have a pool?
No, 1109 Nucla St does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Nucla St have accessible units?
No, 1109 Nucla St does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Nucla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Nucla St has units with dishwashers.
