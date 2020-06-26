All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1080 South Walden Way, #108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1080 South Walden Way, #108
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

1080 South Walden Way, #108

1080 South Walden Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1080 South Walden Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1080 South Walden Way, #108 Available 07/15/19 AVAILABLE: Remodeled 3BR Townhouse, Fireplace, Attached Garage, Buckely AFB!!! - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this bright three bedroom, end-unit town-home for immediate viewing and occupancy.

Located a short drive from E-470 & I-225, bordered by E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Buckley Road, 1080 S Walden Way is both conveniently located and priced to move. Easy access to shopping (King Soopers, Sams Club, Wal-Mart Super Center), Buckley Air Force Base and the Medical Center of Aurora.

Southeast exposure gives natural light throughout. A gas fireplace is ready to warm you up this Fall. The 'townhouse' style supports an open floor plan. The galley kitchen opens to the dining and living areas and is well appointed with modern appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer hook-ups and garage access complete the 1st floor.

The 2nd floor finds a master bedroom featuring a private bath and vaulted ceilings. The two add'l bedrooms share a 2nd full bath. Central heat & air is great all year round.

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227 or text 303.547.7031. To enjoy immediate showing access call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/633222.

(ASG 2018-0801)

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4276967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 South Walden Way, #108 have any available units?
1080 South Walden Way, #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 South Walden Way, #108 have?
Some of 1080 South Walden Way, #108's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 South Walden Way, #108 currently offering any rent specials?
1080 South Walden Way, #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 South Walden Way, #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 South Walden Way, #108 is pet friendly.
Does 1080 South Walden Way, #108 offer parking?
Yes, 1080 South Walden Way, #108 offers parking.
Does 1080 South Walden Way, #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 South Walden Way, #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 South Walden Way, #108 have a pool?
Yes, 1080 South Walden Way, #108 has a pool.
Does 1080 South Walden Way, #108 have accessible units?
No, 1080 South Walden Way, #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 South Walden Way, #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 South Walden Way, #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College