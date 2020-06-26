Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

1080 South Walden Way, #108 Available 07/15/19 AVAILABLE: Remodeled 3BR Townhouse, Fireplace, Attached Garage, Buckely AFB!!! - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this bright three bedroom, end-unit town-home for immediate viewing and occupancy.



Located a short drive from E-470 & I-225, bordered by E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Buckley Road, 1080 S Walden Way is both conveniently located and priced to move. Easy access to shopping (King Soopers, Sams Club, Wal-Mart Super Center), Buckley Air Force Base and the Medical Center of Aurora.



Southeast exposure gives natural light throughout. A gas fireplace is ready to warm you up this Fall. The 'townhouse' style supports an open floor plan. The galley kitchen opens to the dining and living areas and is well appointed with modern appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer hook-ups and garage access complete the 1st floor.



The 2nd floor finds a master bedroom featuring a private bath and vaulted ceilings. The two add'l bedrooms share a 2nd full bath. Central heat & air is great all year round.



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227 or text 303.547.7031. To enjoy immediate showing access call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/633222.



(ASG 2018-0801)



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4276967)