Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10765 East Virginia Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:51 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10765 East Virginia Avenue
10765 East Virginia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10765 East Virginia Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2nd Floor
Fully Renovated
New Appliances
Hookups for stackable washer and dryer
Patio
Storage
Large closets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10765 East Virginia Avenue have any available units?
10765 East Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10765 East Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 10765 East Virginia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10765 East Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10765 East Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10765 East Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10765 East Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10765 East Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 10765 East Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10765 East Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10765 East Virginia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10765 East Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 10765 East Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10765 East Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10765 East Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10765 East Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10765 East Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
