All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 4:44 PM

10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County

10762 East Exposition Avenue · (303) 731-6923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Expo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10762 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cherry Creek Schools, 2 bed, 1 bath, 761 sf condo $1000 Great location off Havana and Exposition Ave. - * Great location off Havana and Exposition Ave.
* $1000 + deposit
* Close buses, parks, schools, shopping, etc.
* 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry facilities in complex
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html
To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")

(RLNE4605027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County have any available units?
10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County currently offering any rent specials?
10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County pet-friendly?
Yes, 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County is pet friendly.
Does 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County offer parking?
No, 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County does not offer parking.
Does 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County have a pool?
No, 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County does not have a pool.
Does 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County have accessible units?
No, 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County does not have accessible units.
Does 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County have units with dishwashers?
No, 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County have units with air conditioning?
No, 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10762 E. Exposition Ave. #137 Arapahoe County?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity