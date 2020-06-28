All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1065 Worchester St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1065 Worchester St
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

1065 Worchester St

1065 Worchester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1065 Worchester Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1065 Worchester St Available 10/01/19 Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath w/3 Car Garage - ***OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM***

This recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home features new paint, carpet and flooring throughout. Super clean and move in ready with a newly updated bathroom. There is a large laundry/utility room off the kitchen with washer and dryer hook ups. The back yard features an amazing 3 car garage for all your storage needs.

3 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathroom
3 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet/flooring

Rent $1800
Deposit $1800

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5159730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Worchester St have any available units?
1065 Worchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Worchester St have?
Some of 1065 Worchester St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Worchester St currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Worchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Worchester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1065 Worchester St is pet friendly.
Does 1065 Worchester St offer parking?
Yes, 1065 Worchester St offers parking.
Does 1065 Worchester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Worchester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Worchester St have a pool?
No, 1065 Worchester St does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Worchester St have accessible units?
No, 1065 Worchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Worchester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Worchester St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College