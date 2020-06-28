Amenities
1065 Worchester St Available 10/01/19 Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath w/3 Car Garage - ***OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM***
This recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home features new paint, carpet and flooring throughout. Super clean and move in ready with a newly updated bathroom. There is a large laundry/utility room off the kitchen with washer and dryer hook ups. The back yard features an amazing 3 car garage for all your storage needs.
3 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathroom
3 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet/flooring
Rent $1800
Deposit $1800
Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.
All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.
Application Requirements
Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions
We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.
A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.
Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.
A final decision will be made based on all collected information.
2 Year Lease required
Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)
Dogs allowed
$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet
Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets
Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5159730)