1060 Ursula St.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with over 1600 sq ft of living space in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood of Northwest Aurora only 3 blocks from Anschutz Medical Campus!



Hardwood floors throughout Living Space.



Spacious Kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets.



This home as a lot to offer including a Large Great Room, Study, Laundry Room with washer, dryer & freezer, Work/Store Room.



Huge fenced Backyard with sprinkler system; 1 car detached Garage; Swamp Cooler; Optional security system.



Blocks from Vaughn Elementary School, Anschutz Medical Campus, Del Mar Park, Hoffman Park, Aurora Hills Golf Course, shopping and dining.



Location convenient to Buckley Air Force Base and DIA with easy access to I-225 & I-70



Available NOW



Close To Del Mar Park

Close To Dining And Shopping

Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus