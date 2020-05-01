All apartments in Aurora
1060 Ursula St.

1060 Ursula Street · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5131b8f036 ----
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with over 1600 sq ft of living space in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood of Northwest Aurora only 3 blocks from Anschutz Medical Campus!

Hardwood floors throughout Living Space.

Spacious Kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets.

This home as a lot to offer including a Large Great Room, Study, Laundry Room with washer, dryer & freezer, Work/Store Room.

Huge fenced Backyard with sprinkler system; 1 car detached Garage; Swamp Cooler; Optional security system.

Blocks from Vaughn Elementary School, Anschutz Medical Campus, Del Mar Park, Hoffman Park, Aurora Hills Golf Course, shopping and dining.

Location convenient to Buckley Air Force Base and DIA with easy access to I-225 & I-70

Available NOW

Close To Del Mar Park
Close To Dining And Shopping
Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Ursula St. have any available units?
1060 Ursula St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1060 Ursula St. currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Ursula St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Ursula St. pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Ursula St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1060 Ursula St. offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Ursula St. offers parking.
Does 1060 Ursula St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 Ursula St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Ursula St. have a pool?
No, 1060 Ursula St. does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Ursula St. have accessible units?
No, 1060 Ursula St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Ursula St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Ursula St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Ursula St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Ursula St. does not have units with air conditioning.

