Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10115 E 23rd Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10115 E 23rd Ave
10115 East 23rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10115 East 23rd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute little house with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with a big side yard, appliances. Located moments away from the Moorhead Recreation Center. Many parks, hiking and biking trails nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have any available units?
10115 E 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10115 E 23rd Ave have?
Some of 10115 E 23rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10115 E 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10115 E 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 E 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10115 E 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave offer parking?
No, 10115 E 23rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10115 E 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 10115 E 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 10115 E 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 E 23rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
