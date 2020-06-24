All apartments in Aurora
10115 E 23rd Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM

10115 E 23rd Ave

10115 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10115 East 23rd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Cute little house with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with a big side yard, appliances. Located moments away from the Moorhead Recreation Center. Many parks, hiking and biking trails nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have any available units?
10115 E 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10115 E 23rd Ave have?
Some of 10115 E 23rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 E 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10115 E 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 E 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10115 E 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave offer parking?
No, 10115 E 23rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10115 E 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 10115 E 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 10115 E 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 E 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 E 23rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
