1010 South Newark South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom tri-level home with 1 car attached garage located in the award winning Cherry Creek school district! The main floor features gleaming hardwood floors, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, spacious eating area and living room. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with new carpet and share a full bathroom with new luxury vinyl flooring. The lower level boasts a wood burning fireplace with plenty of space for entertaining, a 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only), and washer/dryer hookups. Huge backyard with mature trees and storage shed. Easy access to I225, light rail, DTC and DIA. Close to parks and shopping. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990