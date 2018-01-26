All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1010 South Newark South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1010 South Newark South
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:21 PM

1010 South Newark South

1010 South Newark Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Expo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1010 South Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom tri-level home with 1 car attached garage located in the award winning Cherry Creek school district! The main floor features gleaming hardwood floors, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, spacious eating area and living room. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with new carpet and share a full bathroom with new luxury vinyl flooring. The lower level boasts a wood burning fireplace with plenty of space for entertaining, a 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only), and washer/dryer hookups. Huge backyard with mature trees and storage shed. Easy access to I225, light rail, DTC and DIA. Close to parks and shopping. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 South Newark South have any available units?
1010 South Newark South has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 South Newark South have?
Some of 1010 South Newark South's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 South Newark South currently offering any rent specials?
1010 South Newark South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 South Newark South pet-friendly?
No, 1010 South Newark South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1010 South Newark South offer parking?
Yes, 1010 South Newark South does offer parking.
Does 1010 South Newark South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 South Newark South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 South Newark South have a pool?
No, 1010 South Newark South does not have a pool.
Does 1010 South Newark South have accessible units?
No, 1010 South Newark South does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 South Newark South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 South Newark South has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1010 South Newark South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity