315 E Dean Street

2 CONSECUTIVE weeks available: June 27th - July 4th and July 4th - July 11th ONLY.Enjoy the luxury and world class amenities of your 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence at the St. Regis in Aspen's Core. Luxurious amenities include: concierge service, Remede Spa, gourmet restaurants, outdoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness center and business center. NOTE: This is a rotational interest and occupancy for this specific unit is not guaranteed. Another similar 3 bedroom unit in the rental pool may be substituted by management.