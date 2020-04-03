All apartments in Aspen
315 E Dean Street
315 E Dean Street

315 East Dean Street · (970) 948-2490
Location

315 East Dean Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2048 sqft

Amenities

2 CONSECUTIVE weeks available: June 27th - July 4th and July 4th - July 11th ONLY.Enjoy the luxury and world class amenities of your 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence at the St. Regis in Aspen's Core. Luxurious amenities include: concierge service, Remede Spa, gourmet restaurants, outdoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness center and business center. NOTE: This is a rotational interest and occupancy for this specific unit is not guaranteed. Another similar 3 bedroom unit in the rental pool may be substituted by management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E Dean Street have any available units?
315 E Dean Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 E Dean Street have?
Some of 315 E Dean Street's amenities include gym, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 E Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 E Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 E Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 315 E Dean Street offer parking?
No, 315 E Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 E Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E Dean Street have a pool?
Yes, 315 E Dean Street has a pool.
Does 315 E Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 315 E Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 E Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 E Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 E Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
