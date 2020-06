Amenities

Available July 1, 2020. This two bedroom, three bathroom single family home is located near Koch Park, just a few blocks to the Gondola and restaurant row. Main level master; living; kitchen; laundry; upstairs second bedroom or office with full bath, views of Aspen Mountain and air-conditioning. Music plays throughout the house, touch lighting system, Toto toilet and jetted tub in the master bath.Bedding: Queen, Two Twins