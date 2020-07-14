All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Gateway Arvada Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
5458 Lee St · (833) 497-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
SIX WEEKS FREE - move in date restrictions apply.
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE - move in date restrictions apply.
Location

5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1210 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 2117 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 1412 · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway Arvada Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
internet cafe
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start. Sloped to take advantage of 360 degree views, Gateway has plenty of open space, great light and generous greenspace. Located directly across from Arvada Station, you'll be steps away from light rail. Gateway delivers the access you want with all the options you crave - right at home. Ditch the ordinary and welcome the extraordinary at Gateway Arvada Ridge! Our luxury community of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments in Arvada, CO aims to offer you the perfect home in every sense of the word.(Read More)From fully-equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies to a gorgeous Art Walk and resort-style pool right on site, we have everything you need for a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle. Pets allowed! Located at 5458 Lee Street, in Arvada Plaza Area, our community puts you near everywhere you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per adult applicant
Deposit: $300 per apartment
Move-in Fees: Admin Fees = $150 per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash = $30/month Renter responsible for all utilities.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 (One or two pets)
fee: $300 (One or two pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month/pet
restrictions: 65lb weight limit, 2 pets may not exceed 100lbs Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Doberman, Chow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Terrier (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog. * Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the mentioned breeds.
Parking Details: Parking Details: Open Parking = $7/space/month (limit one per lease holder) Park M, Carports = $40/month, Detached Garage = $125/month, Breezeway Garage with Tandem Space = $175/month. Garage lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units = $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway Arvada Ridge have any available units?
Gateway Arvada Ridge has 43 units available starting at $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does Gateway Arvada Ridge have?
Some of Gateway Arvada Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway Arvada Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway Arvada Ridge is offering the following rent specials: SIX WEEKS FREE - move in date restrictions apply.
Is Gateway Arvada Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway Arvada Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Gateway Arvada Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Gateway Arvada Ridge offers parking.
Does Gateway Arvada Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gateway Arvada Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway Arvada Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Gateway Arvada Ridge has a pool.
Does Gateway Arvada Ridge have accessible units?
No, Gateway Arvada Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Gateway Arvada Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Gateway Arvada Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Gateway Arvada Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

