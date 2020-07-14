Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access business center cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest suite internet cafe nest technology new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start. Sloped to take advantage of 360 degree views, Gateway has plenty of open space, great light and generous greenspace. Located directly across from Arvada Station, you'll be steps away from light rail. Gateway delivers the access you want with all the options you crave - right at home. Ditch the ordinary and welcome the extraordinary at Gateway Arvada Ridge! Our luxury community of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments in Arvada, CO aims to offer you the perfect home in every sense of the word.(Read More)From fully-equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies to a gorgeous Art Walk and resort-style pool right on site, we have everything you need for a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle. Pets allowed! Located at 5458 Lee Street, in Arvada Plaza Area, our community puts you near everywhere you