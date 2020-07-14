Gateway Arvada Ridge

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per adult applicant
Deposit: $300 per apartment
Move-in Fees: Admin Fees = $150 per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash = $30/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 (One or two pets)
fee: $300 (One or two pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month/pet
restrictions: 65lb weight limit, 2 pets may not exceed 100lbs Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Doberman, Chow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Terrier (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog. * Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the mentioned breeds.
Parking Details: Parking Details: Open Parking = $7/space/month (limit one per lease holder) Park M, Carports = $40/month, Detached Garage = $125/month, Breezeway Garage with Tandem Space = $175/month. Garage lot.