Arvada, CO
9498 Juniper Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:44 PM

9498 Juniper Way

9498 Juniper Way · (720) 943-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9498 Juniper Way, Arvada, CO 80007

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2787 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Arvada! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9498 Juniper Way have any available units?
9498 Juniper Way has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9498 Juniper Way have?
Some of 9498 Juniper Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9498 Juniper Way currently offering any rent specials?
9498 Juniper Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9498 Juniper Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9498 Juniper Way is pet friendly.
Does 9498 Juniper Way offer parking?
No, 9498 Juniper Way does not offer parking.
Does 9498 Juniper Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9498 Juniper Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9498 Juniper Way have a pool?
No, 9498 Juniper Way does not have a pool.
Does 9498 Juniper Way have accessible units?
No, 9498 Juniper Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9498 Juniper Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9498 Juniper Way does not have units with dishwashers.
