Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9420 W 54th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9420 W 54th Pl
Last updated March 20 2019 at 2:13 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9420 W 54th Pl
9420 West 54th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Arvada Plaza Area
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9420 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 1 bath home
Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 1 bath home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9420 W 54th Pl have any available units?
9420 W 54th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arvada, CO
.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arvada Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9420 W 54th Pl have?
Some of 9420 W 54th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9420 W 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9420 W 54th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 W 54th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9420 W 54th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9420 W 54th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9420 W 54th Pl offers parking.
Does 9420 W 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9420 W 54th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 W 54th Pl have a pool?
No, 9420 W 54th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9420 W 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9420 W 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 W 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 W 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Similar Pages
Arvada 1 Bedrooms
Arvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with Gyms
Arvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Greeley, CO
Loveland, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
I 70 Corridor
Allendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College