**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE VISIT HTTP://URBANWESTPM.COM/SHOWING-REQUEST/**LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL! Apply within 24 hours of viewing the property and RECEIVE 50% off 1st MONTHS RENT! ADDRESS: 9105 Oberon Road #5, Arvada CO 80004Welcome home in Arvada! This remodeled townhome includes 2 beds, 2.5 baths & 1575 sq. ft. w/ NEW carpet and paint t/o & private balcony at the master bedroom with fenced back yard with patio; new kitchen includes SS appliances, modern white cabinets, laminate counter-tops; dining room leads you to the living room w/ fireplace and access to the back patio. Upstairs is both bedrooms with jack-and-Jill full bath. The basement includes built-in shelving, over sized laundry room and bath. Open parking is available and storage at the front door. COUNTY: Jefferson COMPLEX NAME: Oberon Road Condos LEASE DURATION: 1 Year STYLE: Townhome ARCHITECTURE: Traditional # OF STORIES IN THIS UNIT: 2 # OF STORIES IN BUILDING: 2 END UNIT: Yes YEAR BUILT: 1979 STYLE CHARACTERISTICS: Side-by-Side UNIT LEVEL: Ground OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Trash, Water TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Internet, Lawn Service, Phone, Television UTILITIES BILLED TO: Directly Billing from Utility SQ FT TOTAL: 1575 BASEMENT SIZE: 525 BASEMENT FINISHED: 525 BASEMENT TYPE: Garden Level BASEMENT % FINISHED: 100 FUEL TYPE: Electric HEATING TYPE: Baseboard COOLING: Attic Fan, Ceiling Fan INTERIOR FEATURES: Cable Available, Internet Access, Master Suite, Pet Free, Remodeled, Smoke Free, Window Coverings APPLIANCES: Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Stove/ Oven/ Range FLOORING: Carpet, Concrete, Laminate, Tile Floor LAUNDRY/ FIREPLACES: W/D Hookups in Unit # OF FIREPLACES: 1 LOT SQ FT: 525 LOT SIZE ACRES: .0121 Acres FRONT FACES: East SITE DESCRIPTION: Adjacent to Park, Near Public Transportation SEWER: Public WATER SOURCES: Public PRIMARY ROAD: Paved Road TYPE & DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: .25 Miles EXTERIOR FEATURES: Balcony, Covered Patio, Fence, Utility Shed, Yard PARKING TYPE: Parking Lot # OF PARKING SPACES: Open SCHOOL DISTRICT: Jefferson R-1 ELEMENTARY: Fitzmorris MIDDLE: Arvada HIGH: Arvada RESTRICTIONS & COVENANTS: Dogs OK, Cats OK, Service Animal Only LEASE TERMS: Availability: Immediate - 1 year lease $1750 per month - $50 application fee per adult - $1750 refundable security deposit - $250 non-refundable cleaning fee - $100 cat deposit - $250 dog deposit