All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9105 Oberon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9105 Oberon Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:23 PM

9105 Oberon Road

9105 Oberon Road · (303) 416-0720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

9105 Oberon Road, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE VISIT HTTP://URBANWESTPM.COM/SHOWING-REQUEST/**LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL! Apply within 24 hours of viewing the property and RECEIVE 50% off 1st MONTHS RENT! ADDRESS: 9105 Oberon Road #5, Arvada CO 80004Welcome home in Arvada! This remodeled townhome includes 2 beds, 2.5 baths & 1575 sq. ft. w/ NEW carpet and paint t/o & private balcony at the master bedroom with fenced back yard with patio; new kitchen includes SS appliances, modern white cabinets, laminate counter-tops; dining room leads you to the living room w/ fireplace and access to the back patio. Upstairs is both bedrooms with jack-and-Jill full bath. The basement includes built-in shelving, over sized laundry room and bath. Open parking is available and storage at the front door. COUNTY: Jefferson COMPLEX NAME: Oberon Road Condos LEASE DURATION: 1 Year STYLE: Townhome ARCHITECTURE: Traditional # OF STORIES IN THIS UNIT: 2 # OF STORIES IN BUILDING: 2 END UNIT: Yes YEAR BUILT: 1979 STYLE CHARACTERISTICS: Side-by-Side UNIT LEVEL: Ground OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Trash, Water TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Internet, Lawn Service, Phone, Television UTILITIES BILLED TO: Directly Billing from Utility SQ FT TOTAL: 1575 BASEMENT SIZE: 525 BASEMENT FINISHED: 525 BASEMENT TYPE: Garden Level BASEMENT % FINISHED: 100 FUEL TYPE: Electric HEATING TYPE: Baseboard COOLING: Attic Fan, Ceiling Fan INTERIOR FEATURES: Cable Available, Internet Access, Master Suite, Pet Free, Remodeled, Smoke Free, Window Coverings APPLIANCES: Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Stove/ Oven/ Range FLOORING: Carpet, Concrete, Laminate, Tile Floor LAUNDRY/ FIREPLACES: W/D Hookups in Unit # OF FIREPLACES: 1 LOT SQ FT: 525 LOT SIZE ACRES: .0121 Acres FRONT FACES: East SITE DESCRIPTION: Adjacent to Park, Near Public Transportation SEWER: Public WATER SOURCES: Public PRIMARY ROAD: Paved Road TYPE & DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: .25 Miles EXTERIOR FEATURES: Balcony, Covered Patio, Fence, Utility Shed, Yard PARKING TYPE: Parking Lot # OF PARKING SPACES: Open SCHOOL DISTRICT: Jefferson R-1 ELEMENTARY: Fitzmorris MIDDLE: Arvada HIGH: Arvada RESTRICTIONS & COVENANTS: Dogs OK, Cats OK, Service Animal Only LEASE TERMS: Availability: Immediate - 1 year lease $1750 per month - $50 application fee per adult - $1750 refundable security deposit - $250 non-refundable cleaning fee - $100 cat deposit - $250 dog deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 Oberon Road have any available units?
9105 Oberon Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9105 Oberon Road have?
Some of 9105 Oberon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 Oberon Road currently offering any rent specials?
9105 Oberon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 Oberon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9105 Oberon Road is pet friendly.
Does 9105 Oberon Road offer parking?
Yes, 9105 Oberon Road offers parking.
Does 9105 Oberon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 Oberon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 Oberon Road have a pool?
No, 9105 Oberon Road does not have a pool.
Does 9105 Oberon Road have accessible units?
No, 9105 Oberon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 Oberon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9105 Oberon Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9105 Oberon Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArvada 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity