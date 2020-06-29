8987 W 54th

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21fe42108e ----

--Currently Undergoing Remodel--



- New hardwood flooring

- New kitchen cabinets

- New bathroom finishes

- Corner unit

- Expansive shared backyard

- Easy access to I-70

- Parking space included



$45 App fee

$700 Security deposit

$50 Flat monthly utility fee

Tenant billed separately for electric & gas

No pets please



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Disclaimer: Photos are of the unit as it undergoes a remodel.



Thanks for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300