Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

8987 W 54th

8987 W 54th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8987 W 54th Pl, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21fe42108e ----
--Currently Undergoing Remodel--

- New hardwood flooring
- New kitchen cabinets
- New bathroom finishes
- Corner unit
- Expansive shared backyard
- Easy access to I-70
- Parking space included

$45 App fee
$700 Security deposit
$50 Flat monthly utility fee
Tenant billed separately for electric & gas
No pets please

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Disclaimer: Photos are of the unit as it undergoes a remodel.

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8987 W 54th have any available units?
8987 W 54th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 8987 W 54th currently offering any rent specials?
8987 W 54th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8987 W 54th pet-friendly?
No, 8987 W 54th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8987 W 54th offer parking?
Yes, 8987 W 54th offers parking.
Does 8987 W 54th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8987 W 54th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8987 W 54th have a pool?
No, 8987 W 54th does not have a pool.
Does 8987 W 54th have accessible units?
No, 8987 W 54th does not have accessible units.
Does 8987 W 54th have units with dishwashers?
No, 8987 W 54th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8987 W 54th have units with air conditioning?
No, 8987 W 54th does not have units with air conditioning.
