8987 W 54th

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21fe42108e ----
--Currently Undergoing Remodel--
- New hardwood flooring
- New kitchen cabinets
- New bathroom finishes
- Corner unit
- Expansive shared backyard
- Easy access to I-70
- Parking space included
$45 App fee
$700 Security deposit
$50 Flat monthly utility fee
Tenant billed separately for electric & gas
No pets please
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
Disclaimer: Photos are of the unit as it undergoes a remodel.
Thanks for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300