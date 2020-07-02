All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:30 AM

8665 Torrey Street

8665 Torrey St · No Longer Available
Location

8665 Torrey St, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Leyden Rock! Spectacular mountain views in this light-filled home that backs to open space. This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8665 Torrey Street have any available units?
8665 Torrey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 8665 Torrey Street currently offering any rent specials?
8665 Torrey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8665 Torrey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8665 Torrey Street is pet friendly.
Does 8665 Torrey Street offer parking?
No, 8665 Torrey Street does not offer parking.
Does 8665 Torrey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8665 Torrey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8665 Torrey Street have a pool?
No, 8665 Torrey Street does not have a pool.
Does 8665 Torrey Street have accessible units?
No, 8665 Torrey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8665 Torrey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8665 Torrey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8665 Torrey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8665 Torrey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

