AMAZING waterfront home on Pomona Lake AVAILABLE FOR RENT in The Pond Community in Arvada, Colorado - $2385/Month



8617 Garland Ct

Arvada, CO 80005



3 beds, 2 1/2 baths, 1,584 Sq. Ft. plus 612 Sq. Ft. partial finished basement

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



Stunning two story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with 2 car detached garage. Unique location with gorgeous, mature lawn overlooking Pomona Lake. This home has a formal living room including large windows, vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace, newer carpet leading to a great room with beautiful faux-wood flooring. Kitchen offers natural Oak cabinetry, granite counter-tops, with backsplash and a bar area connecting to a formal dining! Upstairs you will find the master retreat, plus two additional bedrooms and another bathroom. Enjoy the peace and relaxation of a quiet community with a perfect setting for enjoying the outdoors either in your front yard or private courtyard. This community includes access to the clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, parks, and trails. Front yard is taken care of by the HOA making this a low maintenance home in a prime location. Just minutes from HWY 36 and I-25 with direct access to both Denver and Boulder.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one months rent, first months rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas water and electric.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.



