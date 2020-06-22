8536 Holman Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sprawling Ranch with 2 bedrooms plus a nice size office! Over 2000 square feet main level and 2000 square feet basement. Granite countertops! Flowing floor plan! Great location! Ready for the pickiest Tenant! 2 car garage. Views!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24356



(RLNE4602842)