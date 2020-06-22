All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8536 Holman Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8536 Holman Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8536 Holman Circle

8536 Holman Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8536 Holman Cir, Arvada, CO 80005
Village of Five Parks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sprawling Ranch with 2 bedrooms plus a nice size office! Over 2000 square feet main level and 2000 square feet basement. Granite countertops! Flowing floor plan! Great location! Ready for the pickiest Tenant! 2 car garage. Views!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24356

(RLNE4602842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 Holman Circle have any available units?
8536 Holman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8536 Holman Circle have?
Some of 8536 Holman Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8536 Holman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8536 Holman Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 Holman Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8536 Holman Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8536 Holman Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8536 Holman Circle does offer parking.
Does 8536 Holman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8536 Holman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 Holman Circle have a pool?
No, 8536 Holman Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8536 Holman Circle have accessible units?
No, 8536 Holman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 Holman Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8536 Holman Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College